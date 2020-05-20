The Stage is Set for Thursday’s Senate Debate on WHO 13

Des Moines, Iowa — The four Democrats hoping to run for the US Senate this November will meet for a 90 minute debate this Thursday afternoon on WHO 13.

Mike Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield and Eddie Mauro will debate from 4:00-5:30 p.m. during a special presentation of WHO 13 News on May 21st. WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price will moderate the debate. On Wednesday he drew podium positions live on the WHO 13 News at 4pm, with Sonya Heitshusen providing backing drums.

You can submit a question to be asked during the debate right now by emailing politics@whotv.com.