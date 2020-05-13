Three Arrests Made in Des Moines Child Sex Abuse Case

DES MOINES, Iowa – Alleged, repeated sex abuse of a young girl has landed three adults behind bars.

Fifty-nine-year-old Frank Maier faces four counts of second-degree sexual abuse. According to court documents, Maier admitted to performing and receiving sexual acts from a female under the age of 12 on multiple occasions between May 2019 and April 2020. He was arrested last week.

Thirty-one-year-old Danielle Williams and 59-year-old David Joynes are both charged with second-degree sexual abuse and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. They were arrested Tuesday night.

Court documents state both Williams and Joynes observed Maier abusing the young victim. Williams and the victim allegedly discussed the abuse but Williams hesitated to report the incidents out of concern for her relationship with Maier. Police say Maier also told Joynes he wanted to have sex with and marry the victim.

Williams, Maier, Joynes and the victim all resided in a Des Moines apartment together with two other minor children.

No contact orders have been filed. All three suspects are being held in the Polk County Jail.