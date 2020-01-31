Three Dead from Gunshot Wounds in Des Moines Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Three people were found dead in a southside Des Moines home late Thursday night from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, emergency responders were called to a home in the 600 block of E. Hackley around 11:20 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers and firefighters arrived, they found three people deceased inside the home.

All appeared to have suffered gunshot injuries.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says a resident returned home and discovered the bodies.

Police do not believe the incident was a random act and say there is no danger to the public.

Witnesses are being interviewed and police say more information will be released later Friday morning.

41.538702 -93.605061