Three Dead from Gunshot Wounds in Des Moines Home

News
Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

DES MOINES, Iowa – Three people were found dead in a southside Des Moines home late Thursday night from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, emergency responders were called to a home in the 600 block of E. Hackley around 11:20 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers and firefighters arrived, they found three people deceased inside the home.

All appeared to have suffered gunshot injuries.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says a resident returned home and discovered the bodies.

Police do not believe the incident was a random act and say there is no danger to the public.

Witnesses are being interviewed and police say more information will be released later Friday morning.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News