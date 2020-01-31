Three Dead from Gunshot Wounds in Des Moines Home

DES MOINES, Iowa – Three people were found dead in a southside Des Moines home late Thursday night from apparent gunshot wounds.
According to the Des Moines Police Department, emergency responders were called to a home in the 600 block of E. Hackley around 11:20 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers and firefighters arrived, they found three people deceased inside the home.
All appeared to have suffered gunshot injuries.
Sgt. Paul Parizek says a resident returned home and discovered the bodies.
Police do not believe the incident was a random act and say there is no danger to the public.
Witnesses are being interviewed and police say more information will be released later Friday morning.
41.538702-93.605061