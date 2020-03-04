Three More Iowans Being Tested for Coronavirus, Two Others Test Negative

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three more Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus and two others have tested negative for the virus, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.

An update released Wednesday afternoon shows two Iowans whose tests for coronavirus, or COVID-19, were pending are now listed as ‘negative’ tests. At the same time, there are now three more cases listed as ‘pending’. No details about the Iowans who are being tested is being released.

The IDPH is asking any Iowans who’ve traveled to these six nations to voluntarily self-isolate themselves after returning home:

China

Hong Kong

Iran

Italy

Japan

South Korea

Despite the precautions, IDPH says the immediate risk from COVID-19 is low.