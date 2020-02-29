Three Motorcyclists Injured After Crash in West Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police in West Des Moines say three motorcyclists are injured after a crash Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on the Veterans Parkway bridge above Highway 5 around 4:10 p.m.

Police haven't said how the crash happened but confirmed that three motorcyclists were taken to the hospital. Two are in serious condition and one has life-threatening injuries.

Right now, Veterans Parkway is closed between Army Post Road and Maffitt Lake Road. Police say it will likely be closed for a few hours while they continue their investigation.