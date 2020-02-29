Top 5 Scams Targeting Older Iowans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Data collected from the Iowa Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division reveals the top five scams targeting Iowans over the age of 65.

Top 5 Scams

Imposter Scams 30% - These complaints involve Scammers posing as someone (or something) else to try to convince targets to send them money or personal information. Home Goods and Services 19% - Home goods & services complaints cover a range of issues: furnishings, electronics, appliances, HVAC, computers. Media Services and Subscriptions 19% - These complaints are primarily billing issues, misrepresentations and fraudulent subscription offers. Home improvement 17% - Home improvement complaints stem from contractors who require payment up front then some simply disappear with the money. This can also include shoddy or incomplete work. Time Share Sales 15% – These complaints involve high-pressure sales tactics leaving targets ripe for potential rip-offs.

“Many of the complaints we get from Iowa seniors have a common theme: Scammers play upon emotions to win seniors’ trust,” Attorney General Tom Miller said. “They use fear or excitement, or they pull on your heart strings. Stop and think before acting. It’s OK not to be ‘Iowa nice.’”

Iowa groups are launching an educational bus tour to combat fraud aimed at older Iowans. It will be a 43-city tour to educate Iowans on the top scams going around and learn how they can protect themselves. The tour will also help people learn where to go if they are being targeted.

The tour is being organized by AARP Iowa, the Iowa Attorney General's Office and the Iowa Insurance Commissioner.

It runs through June 17. The events are free and open to the public. To find a list of the cities and how to register, click here.