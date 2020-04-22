Top Ways to Safely Celebrate Earth Day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Wednesday marks 50 years of celebrating Earth Day. It’s a day when people take action in addressing environmental issues, but celebrations are looking different this year in Des Moines due to COVID-19.

Last year’s Earth Day involved over 1,200 volunteers coming together around the Des Moines metro, and Polk County area for Trash Bash. Volunteers were walking parks, trails, and neighborhoods bagging up litter. This year the event had to be canceled but that doesn’t mean you can’t still do your part to help the planet Wednesday.

“Well, obviously there’s lots of things you can do in your own backyard. One of the biggest things about Earth Day Trash Bash is that when the winter is gone you discover some of the trash that the winter has left behind. So it’s just a matter of literally cleaning up the backyard recycling, doing some composting, following all the rules that you know public works and metro waste and everybody wants you to follow,” Jen Fletcher with Des Moines Parks and Recreation said.

Polk County Conservation is hoping you can not only pick up in your own back yard, but also help out state parks and trails as well. The organization said park visitation in Polk County has seen a 150 percent increase since the mid-March COVID-19 outbreak. Trail usage has seen a 200 percent increase. That simply means there’s the generation of more garbage.

PCC is asking if people can bring a trash bag and some gloves to pick up litter Wednesday while maintaining social distancing and prevent the waste from entering nearby waterways.

“We’re also encouraging people to do stuff locally too. So if they don’t want to come out to a park you can do something in your local neighborhood or your local community by picking up, or even just being outside. Go out and listen to the birds or get a plan for how you’re going to develop a compost pile in your yard for this coming year or make a recycled bird feeder. There’s lots of different things you could do in honor of this special day right from your home,”

There’s a whole list of other ways you can help out parks, trails, and your environment. You can find those here.