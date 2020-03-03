Tornado Rips Through Downtown Nashville; Deadly Storm Leaves Widespread Damage in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee was hit by tornado overnight Monday into Tuesday morning after severe storms moved through the area. Officials have confirmed at least nine deaths due to the storms.

The tornado passed through downtown Nashville around 1 a.m. The path of the storm traveled almost exactly to a 1998 tornado that hit East Nashville.

Some of the hardest-hit areas in the storm include Centennial Blvd and Briley Parkway in West Nashville, where there were reports of heavy damage to planes at John C. Tune Airport. Several hangars have been destroyed and power lines are down. The public is advised to say away from John C. Tune until further notice.

Overturned tractor-trailers littered the interstates on Interstate 24 near Antioch and Interstate 40 near Mt. Juliet.

Metro Nashville Public Schools are closed Tuesday.

Longtime businesses such as Basement East in East Nashville and Jack Brown’s in Germantown were flattened. Five Points neighborhood in East Nashville is reportedly half-destroyed.

Metro Police confirm two people have so far been killed in the storms.

As of 7:40 a.m. ET, the number of deaths from the storms stands at nine. In addition to the two deaths in East Nashville, there are two reported deaths in Wilson County, four deaths in Putnam County, and one death in Benton County.

Nashville EOC was partially activated Tuesday morning to respond to emergency calls and damage following the severe weather. Representatives from OEM, Nashville Fire Department, Mayor’s Office, Metropolitan Police Department, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Water Services, Metro Storm Water, Metro Public Works, Emergency CommunicationsMetro Nashville Public Schools, Metro ITS, Planning/GIS Department, Metro Codes, Engineers as well as NES are gathering in the EOC to monitor damage reports and respond to emergency calls around the county.

Mt. Juliet was also hard hit with multiple people reportedly injured and multiple homes damaged.

An emergency shelter with running water is open for residents displaced by the storms at Nashville Farmer’s Market on 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd in Nashville.

Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton reports multiple homes were damaged and several people were injured in that area.

This is a breaking story and is still developing. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

