Breaking News
President Trump Holds Daily COVID-19 Task Force Press Conference
Watch Now
Channel 13 News at 4:00

 

 

Iowa Impacts
Statehouse Coronavirus News
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations
Coronavirus Iowa Impacts
Coronavirus Headlines From Governor Kim Reynolds And The Iowa Legislature
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations

TPI Halts Production After Dozens of Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Newton, Iowa — TPI Composites, Inc. is stopping production of wind turbine parts for the next week after an outbreak of COVID-19 among employees at its Newton facility.

28 “associates” of the Newton plant have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week. The company says it is formulating a testing plan for its employees with the office of Governor Kim Reynolds.

TPI says in a press release that it will close the plant “until the middle of next week”. During that time the plant will be deep-cleaned and all employees will be tested for COVID-19.

TPI says it will continue to pay all associates during the production pause. The company says it will also distribute masks to all of its associates and their families.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News