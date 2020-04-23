TPI Halts Production After Dozens of Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

Newton, Iowa — TPI Composites, Inc. is stopping production of wind turbine parts for the next week after an outbreak of COVID-19 among employees at its Newton facility.

28 “associates” of the Newton plant have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week. The company says it is formulating a testing plan for its employees with the office of Governor Kim Reynolds.

TPI says in a press release that it will close the plant “until the middle of next week”. During that time the plant will be deep-cleaned and all employees will be tested for COVID-19.

TPI says it will continue to pay all associates during the production pause. The company says it will also distribute masks to all of its associates and their families.