Travel Experts Advise Consumers to Take Advantage of Low Flight Prices

DES MOINES, Iowa — The COVID-19 pandemic has put all but essential travel on hold, however many are wondering if they should take advantage of low priced flights.

According to the discount subscription service, Dollar Flight Club, the U.S. hasn’t seen flights as cheap as this since after 9/11, in 2001.

Communications Manager at the Des Moines International Airport, Kayla Kovarna, advises people to take advantage of these prices.

“There’s legislation that if your flight is canceled. As a result of COVID-19 that the airlines should be refunding you your fare,” Kovarna said. “So that’s also builds a little bit consumer confidence.”

Kovarna also said it’s important to still read the fine print. Though most companies are offering fee waivers, policies vary with each airline. Kovarna said some carriers will grant these waivers based on when the flight was booked, while others are based when the flight is scheduled to take place.

Owner of the Pink Pineapple Travel Agency, Shana Drake, said it’s important to do research on where your planning to travel. She explains that how the region has been affected by the coronavirus will have a major impact on your stay. However, Drake also said most companies are prioritizing quality service because they are in need of business.

According to The Aviation Agency, in 2019 air carriers earned a projected $240 billion a week in revenue. Currently, airlines are earning around $4.5 billion a quarter.

“The airlines, the resorts and hotels. They’re all going to be on top of it because again like I said they’re losing money,” Drake said. “So right now I think everybody’s working on that as far as, you know, upping their hygiene and reassuring all of us that it’s safe to come here, safe to fly.”