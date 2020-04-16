Two Employees Dead Following COVID-19 Outbreak at Iowa Plant

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — Tyson Foods confirmed to Channel 13 Wednesday night that two employees at its plant in Columbus Junction died. The plant is the site of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Louisa County Public Health Department reported that 148 of its confirmed 166 cases can be traced to the outbreak at the Tyson plant.

Tyson Foods released this statement:

“We’re deeply saddened by the loss of two team members at our Columbus Junction plant. Their families are in our thoughts and prayers.

The plant has been closed since April 6 and remains idle.

We continue working diligently to protect our team members at facilities across the country by taking worker temperatures, requiring protective face coverings and conducting additional cleaning and sanitizing. We’re implementing social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers, spreading out work stations where possible, and providing more breakroom space.”

The Tyson plant is just one of several that have temporarily closed because of COVID-19.