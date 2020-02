DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Gordmans stores in Des Moines are closing down.

The Gordmans locations on SE Army Post Road and Hubbell Avenue will close their doors.

Stage Stores, which now owns Gordmans, says it is part of the company’s review of stores to remain competitive. The company did not give a closing date, only saying it will be in the near future.

The store in West Des Moines near Valley West Mall is slated to stay open.