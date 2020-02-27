Two in Custody After Robbery at Ankeny CVS Pharmacy

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WHO Channel 13)

ANKENY, Iowa – Two people are in custody after a reported robbery at an Ankeny pharmacy Thursday morning.

The robbery happened at the CVS Pharmacy at 101 E. 1st St. around 8:50 a.m. Lt. Brian Kroska with the Ankeny Police Department says a male suspect went into the pharmacy and threatened that he had a weapon, but did not display one, before jumping over the pharmacy counter in an attempt to steal drugs.

The suspect and his getaway driver were arrested a short time later and are now in police custody. The names of the suspects have not been released but police expect to reveal more information on the robbery later Thursday.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News