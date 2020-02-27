Two in Custody After Robbery at Ankeny CVS Pharmacy

ANKENY, Iowa – Two people are in custody after a reported robbery at an Ankeny pharmacy Thursday morning.

The robbery happened at the CVS Pharmacy at 101 E. 1st St. around 8:50 a.m. Lt. Brian Kroska with the Ankeny Police Department says a male suspect went into the pharmacy and threatened that he had a weapon, but did not display one, before jumping over the pharmacy counter in an attempt to steal drugs.

The suspect and his getaway driver were arrested a short time later and are now in police custody. The names of the suspects have not been released but police expect to reveal more information on the robbery later Thursday.