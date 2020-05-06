Two Injured After Argument Leads to Shooting at Des Moines Apartment

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people were injured by gunfire early Wednesday morning during an argument in the Waterbury neighborhood.

It happened in an apartment at 4906 Ingersoll Avenue around 3:00 a.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Police were called to the address on a report of a man being held by gunpoint. While police were still on their way, two male suspects fled from the scene. The suspects were stopped in the 2400 block of Ingersoll, where one was discovered to have been shot in the foot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police have not released his name or any charges he may be facing.

Another suspect, 22-year-old Fuad Dualle, was taken into custody after a gun was found in the vehicle. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of reckless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon as a felon, carrying weapons, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say another man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and he was likely, unintentionally, hit by the same bullet as the first man.

No other names have been released by police but officers say those involved in the shooting have not been cooperative.