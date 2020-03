Three vehicles crashed at the intersection of SW 9th Street and McKinley Avenue in Des Moines on March 31, 2020. (Channel 13 News)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are seriously hurt after three vehicles crashed on Des Moines’ south side.

The crash happened at the intersection of SW 9th Street an McKinley Avenue at 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a 56-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were transported to hospitals with serious injuries.

The Des Moines Police Department is investigating the crash. Expect significant delays in the area of the crash for the next two hours.