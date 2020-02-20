Two Seriously Injured in South Side Des Moines Crash

Crash on SW 9th sends two to the hospital in serious condition on February 20, 2020. (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people were seriously injured in a crash on Des Moines’ south side late Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of SW 9th St. and Marion St. According to Des Moines Police, a silver car heading southbound on SW 9th T-boned a red car that was traveling eastbound on Marion St..

Police say two adult males in the red car were transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the silver car refused treatment at the scene and a passenger had minor injuries.

The silver car was traveling at a high speed and police are not yet sure whether the red car failed to yield or the silver car was traveling too fast.

A portion of SE 9th is expected to be closed for a short time while police investigate and crews clear the scene. A partial closure of the road is expected for a few hours following that.