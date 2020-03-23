Unemployed Can Get Free Meal After They Buy Local

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand said an idea hit him as he went for a weekend bike ride and now he has turned that into a way to help two groups hurting from the COVID-19 pandemic: the recently unemployed and local restaurants.

“I’m not the kind of person who is content with just doing my job,” Sand explained to Channel 13.

Scores of Iowans will find themselves at least temporarily unemployed as the economy suffers because of the coronavirus spread. And restaurants are also suffering after Governor Kim Reynolds–like governors across the country have done–ordered that restaurants are temporarily not allowed to allow customers to dine-in. The order, which the governor issued to minimize larger amounts of people gathering in one place and potentially spread the virus, substantially cut into some restaurants’ sales. Takeout and delivery orders haven’t provided enough business for the restaurants to offset the loss of not being able to have customers eat inside the business.

So Sand tried to help. He set up a fund, which he began by donating a month of his salary.

Unemployed people can get a free meal if they purchase it at a local business. They need to take a picture of the receipt and email it to him, along with the confirmation email that they received from the state when they filed for unemployment.

The first free meal came from an unemployed person who picked up an order at Mabe’s Pizza in Decorah, Sand’s hometown.

“I always want to volunteer and do more,” Sand said, “That’s the way my parents raised me.”

To claim the free meal (up to $20): email the meal receipt and unemployment filing confirmation email to: HelpIowansHelpIowans@gmail.com. (Also include your Venmo or PayPal account information to receive the reimbursement).

To donate: Send Venmo or PayPal contribution to HelpIowansHelpIowans@gmail.com.

Sand said donors gave $1,000 within the first few hours of him setting up the account.