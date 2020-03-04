University of Iowa Briefing on Coronavirus Readiness

IOWA CITY — Iowa, The University of Iowa held a media briefing on Wednesday to discuss the campus, and state of Iowa preparations should this Coronavirus strike here.

“We have a plan we are following that plan is in conjunction with, in coordination with the CDC and with the Iowa Department of Public Health,” said

Rod Lehnertz, University of Iowa Vice President for Finance and Operations.

“We know that there are social media bit of information out there that can create rumor and miss-information.”

Lehnertz encouraged people to check a special website created to get accurate information out the the public.

The panel also addressed the question, what happens if a case of Coronavirus is reported in Iowa.

“When there’s an identified case in Iowa the state hygienic lab would’ve had a positive test, it would also get sent to the CDC for confirmation,” said Theresa Brennan, Chief Medical Officer for the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, “The Iowa Department of Health actually then orchestrates the patient’s journey, so, if a patient is well and doesn’t need hospitalization the best place for them is to remain in their home, if the patient requires hospitalization they should be in a place that can take care of them.”

Dr. Brennan added that the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is able to take patients with the illness, as are other hospitals across Iowa.

One issue is students who have been recalled from study-abroad programs due to concerns about the virus, and how can they get the credit for a semester of study. The University of Iowa is working to get students credit for programs administered by the U of I.