UPH Hospital Workers Helping Patients Connect Virtually with New Program

DES MOINES, Iowa — Right now unless you are a minor, giving birth or imminently dying, no visitors are allowed at hospitals. UnityPoint Health Des Moines recognizes how hard that can be for patients and that’s why it started a new program to help those inside connect with the ones they love virtually.

“Any patient can request it. They can be in isolation. They can be people that do have COVID-19, people that don’t, so it can be anybody. We facilitate any visit that we can, even in the ICU. We have nursing staff that’s going in and facilitating those visits. We’re really just trying to connect everyone because patients visiting with their family, their friends and their loved ones is a huge part of what helps them to recover from whatever they’re here for,” Carrington Stalzer, UnityPoint Health Des Moines’ Patient and Family Support Team Lead said.

The Patient and Family Support Program started a week ago. A handful of designated staff members work with patients, both Iowa Methodist Medical Center downtown and at Methodist West, to help them video chat with family or friends who can’t be there in person.

“Each patient is a little bit different, but we do see that the elderly population tends to, even if they do have an iPad or some sort of device, they’re not necessarily up-to-date on maybe the different applications they can use and how to connect with their family. So we’re not only using our iPads to facilitate the visits, but also doing some education with them on how they can continue to have these visits with their family more face-to-face, but not physically being in the same room with each other,” Stalzer said.

Those Patient and Family Support staff members wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and work with other nurses and staff to make sure every patient can safely use this service. On their first day, they had over 20 requests to help facilitate virtual visitors and say so far it’s been nothing but positive responses from both those inside and outside the hospital.

“I think that this just kind of opened our eyes to see how important people having visitors is to their health and well being,” Stalzer said. “We all need human interaction and we’re all so limited during this time anyway, and being in the hospital just adds another barrier to that. So I think it’s something, with all of these applications of technology that’s available, just reminding patients even in the future that this is something that they can do with their loved ones.”

Nurses and hospital chaplains help initiate the need for these virtual visits, but anyone can request to have them set up. Stalzer said even family or friends who want to speak with a patient can reach out to the hospital to get a video chat scheduled.

Beyond facilitating virtual visits, Stalzer said this Patient and Family Support Program is also there to be a shoulder to lean on when patients may feel lonely.

“We are going and visiting with the patients and just spending some of that physical interaction time with them, not necessarily in the healthcare role but more in a friendly role, just letting them have somebody that communicates and checks in on them every day,” Stalzer said. “Even though we’re not their family members or their loved ones, we still are able to provide that contact with them.”