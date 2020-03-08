Urbandale Apartment Building Fully Engulfed in Massive Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Firefighters battled a massive fire that fully engulfed an apartment building in Urbandale Sunday morning.

The fire started at a building in the Ashford Ridge apartment complex in the 3600 block of Patricia Drive between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Hubbell Realty, which owns the complex, said the building is a complete loss.

No injuries were reported by Urbandale Fire Chief Jerry Holt. The apartment building contains more than 30 units. The fire was contained to the one building in the complex.

Urbandale Assistant Fire Chief Scott Lyon said windy conditions made fighting the flames incredibly difficult.

“It is essentially fanning the flames, so it’s a lot of work for us and our partner agencies,” said Lyon.

Lyon expects firefighters to remain on the scene for much of the afternoon.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

For information on how to donate to the residents of the apartment, call the Urbandale Community Action Network at 515-278-3936 or email info@urbandalenetwork.org