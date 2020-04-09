Urbandale’s Signarama Providing Free Signage to Local Restaurants During Pandemic

URBANDALE, Iowa — Iowa’s small businesses have applied for $148 million in relief, and a lot of those are local restaurants and bars that have been forced to close or shift to take-out/delivery only options for customers. One local company is trying to help them out in a small way by providing signage during the COVID-19 pandemic, free of charge.

Many of these businesses in the Des Moines metro are using temporary signage and yard signs to let patrons know they are still open for business, at least partially, despite the public health disaster emergency. However, the signs are not all made with just construction paper and a marker, some are professional printed and it’s all thanks to one company, Signarama in Urbandale.

“When the pandemic hit, we just thought we should do the right thing and help out local bars and restaurants and provide signage to them. They help direct their clients to the right area for curbside to-go or whether they’re offering delivery. We just thought it was the right thing to do,” Eric Johnston, co-owner of Signarama-Urbandale said.

After Johnston and his co-owner Andy Woodley heard about Gov. Reynolds’ order to limit restaurants to only drive-through, carry out, or delivery, they wanted to help local businesses still draw people to order from them. They also wanted to help get the word out about their changes to items like reduced hours, or offering delivery for the first time.

Signarama-Urbandale said they’ve made a couple hundred signs so far and will keep helping any local restaurant that’s interested until these uncertain times are all behind us.

“We’ve had a lot of restaurant owners say thanks and they’ve actually offered to bring us meals for this as well. So we feel like we’re doing our part in the community to support local and have those help out those restaurants and bars that have been shut down,” Johnston said.

Signarama – Urbandale is also making sneeze guards and floor decals right now to help all kinds of businesses with safety and social distancing.

To contact Signarama-Urbandale about getting free curbside/delivery signs for your local bar or restaurant call 515-967-6100 or message them on Facebook.