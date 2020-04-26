USDA APHIS Establishes Coordination Center to Help Livestock Producers

DES MOINES, Iowa — The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced a new plan to help livestock and poultry producers hurt by meatpacking plant closures.

APHIS will work to establish coordination centers in all states to provide direct support to producers whose animals cannot move to market as a result of processing plant closures due to COVID-19.

“In Iowa we’ve been looking at this for the last several weeks and in fact we’ve been asking for some additional support from USDA so we do appreciate that they have stepped forward to create this Coordinating Center, and again, we still need some financial assistance. But we do appreciate that they’re helping states like Iowa try to deal with some really challenging times,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig.

Naig says financial aid will be essential in helping producers pay for the euthanization of animals that can’t be sent to market. It’s a procedure that would otherwise come directly from a producer’s pocket.

First and foremost, Naig says the state and APHIS will work with producers to try and identify alternative markets for overflow livestock.

“We’re trying to again connect the dots with producers and food banks and using some of our smaller meat processors and communities all across the state, but really the challenge is that there’s just not enough processing capacity anywhere to deal with the supply of pigs that we have,” said Naig.

Currently the state is working with partners like the Iowa Pork Producers Association and the Pork Industry Center at Iowa State University to create additional guidelines for producers across the state.

“A lot of this will be run at the state level with federal support, so we’ll rely on USDA for their expertise and we talked to them very frequently,” said Naig.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst said in a statement in response to the announcement from the USDA:

“Iowa’s pork industry is in dire straits. With a system designed for just-in-time delivery, this important sector of our state’s economy has been turned on its head due to meat processing plant closures across Iowa, and the Midwest. Our producers are now facing difficult and devastating decisions that can lead to them literally throwing out their livelihoods. After speaking with Secretary Perdue this week, I’m thankful to see him put plans in place to help our producers during this trying time. This is a good step that will provide guidance, support, and resources to Iowa pork producers.”