Vehicular Homicide Charges Dropped in Fatal Des Moines Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — All charges are dropped against a Des Moines man accused in a deadly car crash that killed two people.

Mauricio Quintana, 26, and Brayan Ruiz, 22, were killed in a crash on SW 9th Street on Feb. 20.

Based on witness testimony and evidence at the scene, police charged the second driver, 25-year-old Alejandro Contreras, with two counts of vehicular homicide.

Polk County prosecutors dismissed the charges on Monday. According to court records, they were dropped due to a lack of probable cause.