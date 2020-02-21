Vehicular Homicide Charges Filed in South Side High-Speed Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are dead and another behind bars after a high-speed crash on the city’s south side Thursday.

Des Moines police say the collision happened just before noon at the intersection of SW 9th and Marion Streets.

Crash on SW 9th sends two to the hospital in serious condition on February 20, 2020. (WHO-HD)

Police say 23-year-old Alejandro Contreras was speeding southbound on SW 9th when his car broadsided another vehicle. The impact was so great that it caused fatal injuries for driver 26-year-old Mauricio Ruiz Quintana and his passenger 22-year-old Brayan Martinez Ruiz.

Contreras suffered only minor injuries in the crash.

Police say excessive speed was a significant contributing factor in the crash. Contreras is now charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle – reckless driving. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.