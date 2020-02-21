Vehicular Homicide Charges Filed in South Side High-Speed Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are dead and another behind bars after a high-speed crash on the city’s south side Thursday.
Des Moines police say the collision happened just before noon at the intersection of SW 9th and Marion Streets.
Police say 23-year-old Alejandro Contreras was speeding southbound on SW 9th when his car broadsided another vehicle. The impact was so great that it caused fatal injuries for driver 26-year-old Mauricio Ruiz Quintana and his passenger 22-year-old Brayan Martinez Ruiz.
Contreras suffered only minor injuries in the crash.
Police say excessive speed was a significant contributing factor in the crash. Contreras is now charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle – reckless driving. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.