Vehicular Homicide Charges Refiled in Crash that Killed Windsor Heights Men

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is once again charged with vehicular homicide in a crash that killed two men from Windsor Heights earlier this year.

Police say 23-year-old Alejandro Contreras was speeding when he slammed into another car on Southwest 9th Street in February.

Twenty-six-year-old Mauricio Quintana and 22-year-old Brayan Ruiz were killed in the crash. Contreras was treated for minor injuries.

Contreras was initially charged with two counts of vehicular homicide but those charges were dropped last month. A judge ruled prosecutors did not have enough evidence to prove recklessness at the time.

Since then, investigators were able to finish reconstructing the accident. Based on evidence and information from the reconstruction the vehicular homicide charges were refiled.

Contreras has already entered a not guilty plea and waived his right to a speedy trial.