Vehicular Homicide Suspect Pleads Not Guilty, Wants Bond Reduced

DES MOINES, Iowa — The suspect in a deadly crash that claimed the lives of two men last week on Des Moines’ south side has entered a plea of not guilty in the case.

Online court records show 23-year-old Alejandro Contreras, of Windsor Heights, entered a written plea of not guilty Tuesday on the two counts of vehicular homicide he is facing. A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for March 2nd.

Contreras remains in custody in the Polk County Jail though his attorney has filed a motion for a bond review hearing, asking that the $40,000 bond be reduced. A hearing has not yet been set on that request.

Police say Contreras was speeding down Southwest 9th last Thursday when his car hit another vehicle. The crash resulted in the death of the occupants of the other car, Mauricio Ruiz Quintana and Brayan Martinez Ruiz.

A female passenger in Contreras’s car suffered minor injuries in the crash.

