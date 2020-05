WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran Les Shickell of Ames.

Shickell served with the Army Corp of Engineers during World War II. He spent 39 months in the jungles of New Guinea clearing the vegetation and building air strips. His unit was a constant target for Japanese snipers and bombers.

Shickell is now 102 years old, and along with his wife of 74 years, lives independently on their farm north of Ames.