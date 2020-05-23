Salute to Veterans: Michael Egbert

WHO 13 is proud to salute military veteran Michael Egbert of Decatur County.

Egbert served in the U.S. Navy. He was deployed to Vietnam in 1967 and spent 13 months as a combat photographer assigned with a Marine reconnaissance battalion.

Following his service, Egbert went into law enforcement, retiring from the Houston Police Department in Texas in 2006. He has since returned to Iowa and written three books about his time on the police force.

Egbert currently serves on the Decatur County veterans commission.