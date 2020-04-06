Victim Identified in Fatal Hit-and-Run That Resulted in Murder Charge

DES MOINES, Iowa – Court documents have identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Des Moines Sunday morning.

According the criminal complaints against 49-year-old Jason Sassman, who is charged with first degree murder and animal neglect in the case, the victim was Lauren Rice of Des Moines.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 1700 block of Beaver Ave. around 8:13 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports a pedestrian had been hit by a truck. When first responders arrived, they found Rice deceased.

Police say Sassman was driving the vehicle that hit Rice and he initially fled the scene on foot but was taken into custody nearby without incident.

Police say evidence at the scene as well as interviews with witnesses indicate Sassman was speeding northbound in the 1700 block of Beaver Ave. when he left the roadway, hit and severed a utility pole, went through residential yards and drove on the sidewalk, before hitting Rice and her dog, Holiday. the dog also died at the scene.

According to the complaint, “Defendant did willfully, deliberately and with premeditation kill Lauren Rice by running her over with a motor vehicle.”

Sassman is being held in the Polk County Jail on a bond of $1 million.