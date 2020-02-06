Victim of Drake Neighborhood Hit-and-Run Dies; Police Still Looking for Suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- 71-year-old Stephanie Markert has passed away from injuries suffered in a hit-and-run accident one week ago.

Markert was hit around 9:41 pm on January 30th in the 1200 Block of 33rd Street in the Drake neighborhood. The driver didn't stop at the scene. Markert was taken to MercyOne Hospital in critical condition. She has now died from those injuries.

The vehicle that struck Markert was abandoned a few blocks away from the scene of the crash. A witness told police a male driver climbed out of that SUV and into a red minivan, then drove away.

Police are looking for 41-year-old Isaias Flores-Morales as material witness to the crash.

If you have any information about Flores-Morales or the accident that killed Stephanie Markert you're asked to call Des Moines Police at 515-283-4811.