Victims Advocates Talk About Impact of Harvey Weinstein Conviction

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Harvey Weinstein was once the most powerful man in Hollywood but now he's behind bars. He was found guilty to two counts of sexual assault charges. It may give hope to other victims and survivors of sexual assault here in Iowa.

Advocates at the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault call it a watershed moment and that his conviction validates the stories of his victims and survivors that came forward.

Matty Tate-Smith says it also raises awareness about abuse and that it lets victims and survivors know that they are being heard and believed.

He also says for all the women who are coming forward, there are many more who are still unable to tell their story.

If you are a victim or a survivor, there are resources to help you. You can contact Iowa Victim Services at 1-800-770-1650 or Text 'IowaHelp" to 20121. You can also find information at IowaCasa.org.