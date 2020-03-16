Victims of Deadly Des Moines Fire Identified

DES MOINES, Iowa – Officials have released the names of a woman and child killed in a fire Sunday morning in Des Moines.

The Des Moines Police Department says 33-year-old Tharassa Page and her five-year-old son Reginald Page died in a fire at a home at 1325 9th Street.

The fire was reported around 10:43 a.m. A 911 caller said three people had made it out safely, but there might still be two people within the home.

Flames were visible throughout the home when the first police officer arrived on the scene. When firefighters arrived they began immediate search and rescue efforts but were unable to save the Pages, who were found deceased inside the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.