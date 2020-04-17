Virtual Workouts Can Keep You Fit While Stuck at Home

If you’re someone who’s used to going to a gym or working out with a personal trainer, you might be struggling during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Local fitness professionals want you to know they’re here to help. Personal Trainer Angie Anderson has moved her small group classes online using Zoom. “There’s no commute, no germ sharing,” she says, “and they think they can get away with more, but they really don’t because I can see them!”

Personal Trainer Irene McCormick suggests people find a workout partner to keep them accountable. “Even if it’s long distance, there’s so much you do with just your own body!” she says. “It’s an amazing machine and the workouts don’t have to be long. Twenty to 30 minutes is great.” To contact Angie visit her website, www.fitnesswithangie.net

And if you’re a fitness professional offering online content – tell us about it in the comments on the WHO Channel 13 Facebook page.