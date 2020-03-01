Volunteers Conduct Second Search for Missing Des Moines Teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- About 100 volunteers gathered at Africana Halal Restaurant to launch a second search party for missing teen Abdi Sharif.

Sharif has been missing since Jan. 17. His current whereabouts are still a mystery to investigators.

Volunteers split into groups to continue to search areas in proximity to where his cell phone’s location was last recorded.

“We are not looking for a body,” said Iowa House Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad. “We want to be really clear about that. We are looking for items that could be in that area that could help find him. We are praying that he still comes home and that he comes home alive and that we are able to track him down.”

Stephanie Kinney, a private investigator hired by Sharif’s family, says they were able to utilize search dogs through Beaverdale Park, and she’s hoping to continue that search on Monday. Volunteers searched through heavily wooded areas near the Veteran’s Affairs of Central Iowa and the location of an old Target on Euclid Avenue near the Des Moines River.

Kinney told WHO-TV that on Wednesday she was able to access Sharif’s iCloud account and is looking for anything that might be considered a lead.

“You don’t just disappear. Somebody knows something and I hope that with any little info that they have that they come because no information is too little in a case like this,” said Kinney.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said police are continuing to follow leads as they come in and examining digital evidence.

Volunteers spent hours searching, but unfortunately no new leads were found.