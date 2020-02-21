Volunteers Turn Out to Search for Missing Des Moines Teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It's been more than a month since 18-year-old Abdi Sharif left his work in Des Moines and disappeared. His friends, family and the community have been desperately searching for answers ever since.

Dozens of people packed Freedom Blend Coffee on Friday to start a day of searching for Abdi. They were given a map, a small picture of Abdi and some tips on what to look for. Volunteers spread out far and wide and went at their own pace.

One area the search parties focused on is Prospect Park, specifically in the wooded area around it.

Search leaders told volunteers to look for the clothing he was wearing and anything out of the ordinary they might find along the way.

Police say the reason they are searching this area is because the last ping they received from Abdi's phone was not far off. It was right near the VA hospital.

“The only thing we absolutely know is that he walked out of Target on his own and apparently voluntarily. That's really the only thing we can absolutely say for certain. After that, from the time that phone powered off, we don't know where he went. So this is a good way to try and either also not find evidence but eliminate possibilities of what may have happened or where he may be. This is just as good for us helping find something out as also ruling something out,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

The volunteers plan to be searching until dark.