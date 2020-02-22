WATCH: Decorah Eagle Lays First Egg of 2020

DECORAH, Iowa — Decorah has delivered a sign spring isn’t too far away.

One of the Decorah eagles, DNF, laid her first egg of the 2020 season at 3:36 p.m. on Friday.

The new egg, DN11, will be the first egg to hatch this year. It typically takes about 35 days before the egg will hatch.

DNF lives with Mr. North in the Decorah North nest. DNF laid two eggs last year. DNF and Mr. North experienced some hardship last April when one of their newborn eaglets died just a day after hatching.

Watch a live feed of the Decorah eagles’ nest here.