FULL VIDEO: Governor Kim Reynolds’ Daily COVID-19 Update

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Every second counts when someone is in cardiac arrest. The faster cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) can be started, the better. The West metro suburbs are hoping a new app can help with that and ultimately save lives.

"The quicker we get people's hands on somebody's chest, the better the chances are for survival. In fact, every minute that no CPR is done, there's a 10 percent less chance of survival. So, the eight-minute response time, that's 80 percent. So the quicker we get people involved the better and this was an opportunity to do that," Urbandale Fire Chief Jerry Holt said.