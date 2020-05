KNOXVILLE, Iowa -- In Knoxville, "getting back to normal" means the sound of revving engines, the smell of exhaust and the sight of the famous raceway once again lit up at night. That's about to happen, but like everything else, this reopening will have one great big catch to it. Fans can't be in attendance.

The World of Outlaws races are happening Friday night in Knoxville with some of the biggest sprint car names coming to town, but fans can't be there to kick of the racing season in person. That's tough, especially for the die hard fans who've spent years coming to the Knoxville Raceway every single weekend, only to this time be forced to watch it via pay-per-view (PPV).