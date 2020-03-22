Weather Why: Is it windiest in the Spring?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kite flying is a typical springtime activity and for good reason! Spring is one of our windier seasons of the year. Alexis asked this week's Weather Why, wondering if Spring is our windiest season.

Winter actually has the highest average wind speed and the reason being the temperatures and pressure gradient across the country is tighter from the cold arctic air sitting over the north to the milder air across the southern US. The summer is our least windy season due to a more uniform temperature and pressure gradient across the country.