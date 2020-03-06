West Des Moines Daycare Provider Charged with Child Endangerment

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – A West Des Moines daycare provider has been charged with child endangerment after police say she struck one of the children in her care.

Sgt. Dan Wade with the West Des Moines Police Department says the investigation into 37-year-old Jennifer Simmons began on Dec. 13th, 2019, the day after the alleged incident took place.

Police say they received a report that Simmons had struck a child in the face with her open hand at the in-home daycare she operated in the 1200 block of S. 24th Court.

A search for Simmons on the state’s child care provider registry did not yield any results. A daycare provider does not have to be registered with the state of Iowa if they care for five or fewer children.

Simmons was booked into the Polk County Jail early Friday morning and is expected to make her initial jail court appearance the same day.