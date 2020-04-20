West Des Moines Retirement Community Has Wheelchair Bike Rides

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Today was a good day for a bike ride. But it was really special for Ardis Anderson of West Des Moines. She got to be the first resident of the Edgewater Retirement Community to go for a spin on a new wheelchair bike that was just purchased there.

“When they brought it out to demonstrate it last summer they finally said ‘well, we’re ready, do you know anybody who would like to ride first,’ and somebody turned to me and said Ardis would,” said Anderson.

The All Ability Bikes people brought a bike out from their store in Jefferson to demo last summer. On Monday, Anderson was surprised to get the first ride. Anderson was asked if it felt like she was going fast.

“It feels fast faster than any other way I get around here,” said Anderson, who is used to getting around via the wheelchair.

“During this time of not being able to enjoy the little things, we can bring the little things back for Ardis, who really loves and wants to have the wind in her hair and the sunshine. This allows us to give that to her,” said Abby Harlacher, who serves as the Wesley Life Director of Campus Wellbeing.

“I don’t consider this a little thing. I considered it a big thing,” said Anderson.

The bike can be driven by various staff members. It is an E-Bike, with an electric motor assist.