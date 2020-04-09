West Des Moines Historical Society Collecting Stories on How COVID-19 Has Affected Iowans

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa– The West Des Moines Historical Society is collecting stories of how COVID-19 has affected Iowans’ lives, as part of a new project, ‘Share Your Stories; Life During COVID-19.’

The original Share Your Stories project began last fall to celebrate the historical society’s 50th birthday by taking a look at the different lives of local Iowans. However, the executive director at the West Des Moines Historical Society, Gale Brubaker, said the project took on a new meaning with the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

“The stories of what is going on today are going to be of interest to people in the next 50 years so when they look back through our archives,” Brubaker said. “They will probably know something about the coronavirus pandemic of 2020. But how did it affect people here in Iowa?”

The Historical Society is asking Iowans to try to journal for at least a week, take pictures, videos, draw or anything else to keep track of our experiences during this pandemic.

“In even a year from now, I think we’re going to all kind of have a little bit of a shock, and maybe forget what it was like everyone wearing masks, being scared to touch door handles, things like that. So that’s why this is going to be so important to have,” Brubaker said.

These stories will be added to the archives of the West Des Moines Historical Society and made available to the public and retained for future study.

For instruction on how to participate, visit here.