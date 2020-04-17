West Des Moines Police Identify Man Suspected in Multiple Shooting Incidents Thursday

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the man who allegedly shot at multiple vehicles in West Des Moines before fatally shooting himself at a gas station Thursday.

Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Ankeny resident Robert Belshe, who died at a hospital from his injuries Thursday night.

It all started at 12:25 p.m. when a white truck, believed to be driven by Belshe, stopped on the inside eastbound shoulder of Interstate 235 in the 4700 block. Witnesses reported the driver fired shots into the air then backed up on the shoulder to 50th Street. The truck then abruptly left eastbound I-235. Officers found shell casings on the interstate in that area.

At 12:30 p.m., police say Belshe was traveling southbound on Valley West Drive in the 500 block when he abruptly made a U-turn and fired a shot at another motorist. The motorist was not injured. Belshe then left northbound on Valley West Drive.

At 12:34 p.m. dispatchers were notified of more shots fired at the QuikTrip in the 1400 block of 22nd Street. Police say Belshe rammed a vehicle in the lot at QuikTrip and fired additional shots at other vehicles. He then went into the store but did not fire any rounds or threaten anyone there.

A minute later, Belshe left the store and was confronted by police. That’s when police say Belshe immediately shot himself without speaking to officers. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police have not yet determined Belshe’s motive for the shootings but are currently investigating.