Court Records Claim West Des Moines Wife Bound Husband with Zip Ties, Gagged Him Before His Death

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in West Des Moines have arrested a woman accused of killing her husband over the weekend.

West Des Moines Police say Gowun Park is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in the case.

Police say emergency responders were called to 8350 EP True Parkway at 6:45 p.m. Saturday on a 911 call about an unconscious person. When officials arrived they found Park performing CPR on her husband, 41-year-old Sung Nam.

The criminal complaints in the case say Nam’s lips were blue and he had no vital signs. Ligature marks were also visible on the front of his neck and throat.

Nam was pronounced dead after being transported to a metro hospital.

According to the complaint, Park admitted to officers that she had bound Nam’s hands and feet with zip ties and then used a rope to tie him to a chair around 10:30 or 11:00 a.m. She then, “stuffed an item of clothing in Mr. Nam’s mouth to prevent him from yelling and placed duct tape over his mouth. She further duct taped a towel over his head, covering his eyes.”

Shortly after 5:00 p.m., Park told officers Nam was in distress and requested to be untied but she did not free him.

Following an investigation into Nam’s death, Park was taken into custody. She is being held in the Dallas County Jail.

Police say there is no ongoing danger to the public and their investigation is continuing.