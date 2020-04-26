WHO 13 Launches “13 Days of Caring” to Benefit the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines’ Disaster Recovery Fund

Des Moines, April 24, 2020 – WHO 13 is working side by side with the Greater Des Moines’ Disaster Recovery Coordination Team to help raise funds and awareness for the Disaster Recovery Fund in a special fundraising campaign that will run from Monday, April 27th, through Saturday, May 9th. Donations to the “13 Days of Caring for the Disaster Recovery Fund” will be used to help Iowans impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and to implement long-term recovery strategies across central Iowa.

COVID-19 is a public healthcare crisis. The aftershocks will be felt for months. It has crippled many small businesses, local non-profits and touched thousands of families. Iowans know it’s time to come together to help and are looking for ways to turn their compassion into action. On behalf of the Disaster Recovery Coordination Team, the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines has activated the Disaster Recovery Fund. The goal: provide a collaborative option for donors to help address both immediate and long-term unmet needs during a disaster.

“We are thankful for WHO 13’s support during this historic time of need,” said Kristi Knous, president, Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines. “Amid adversity and change, the spirit of generosity we know and love in our state has not wavered. We are grateful for the opportunity to come together to support our most vulnerable.”

“From church groups sewing masks to families ordering takeout from a closed restaurant, Iowans have been stepping up to help their neighbors and community through these challenging times,” said Gov. Reynolds. “There are so many Iowans looking for a way to help. And I’m so grateful to WHO 13 and the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines for joining together to raise critical funds to support recovery efforts.”

Beginning Monday, April 27th, WHO 13 will shine a spotlight on the needs within the local community and ask our audience to make a donation that will make a real difference as part of the “13 Days of Caring for the Disaster Recovery Fund”.

People can donate through a direct link at whotv.com. The Community Foundation has waived all administrative fees in association with the operation of the Disaster Recovery Fund; 100% of every donation will be used to help those in need.

“I’m thrilled to partner with the coordination team of the Disaster Recovery Fund. We look forward to broadcasting their message across Iowa and focusing not only on how our viewers can help, but how they are making a difference,” said Robert Totsch, WHO 13 VP/General Manager. “We will always be devoted to our local communities. We are stronger when we are together. In addition, WHO 13 is committed to telling the positive stories of the people helped by the recovery fund as we move forward.”

About the Disaster Recovery Fund:

The Disaster Recovery Fund was created to provide a collaborative option for donors to help address both immediate and long-term unmet needs that will arise during times of disaster. The intention of the DRF is to provide a nimble philanthropic fund for Greater Des Moines in the face of uncertainty caused by disaster. It was created to supplement, not replace, existing resources and services provided by non-profits and local, state and federal agencies. Each disaster is unique and unanticipated needs will arise. This fund is intended to be flexible and responsive in meeting needs that are not otherwise covered by existing programs.

About the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines

For over 50 years the Community Foundation has shaped the story of our community by working alongside countless partners to invest in critical needs and exciting opportunities to make Greater Des Moines greater. Our leadership, grantmaking and collaborations welcomed new ideas and approaches to solve problems, inspire action and build a vibrant community.

About WHO 13

WHO 13, owned by Nexstar Media Group, is celebrating over 65 years of broadcast service to central Iowa. WHO 13 News prides itself on bringing viewers rich, local content. From investigations to ground-breaking, creative coverage of the big daily story, more Iowans choose WHO 13 News. The technology leader, WHO 13 is now utilizing a powerful-new S-Band Doppler Radar…the most advanced technology available in Iowa. In 2010, WHO 13 became the first commercial television station in Iowa to begin broadcasting all local programming in total high definition in 2010. In addition, WHO 13 was the first station in Iowa to: utilize videotape, broadcast live from news events and protect with live Doppler radar.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.,

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 174 full power television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 100 markets or nearly 39% of all U.S. television households. Nexstar’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar’s community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 196 television stations and their related low power and digital multicast signals reaching 114 markets or nearly 38% of all U.S. television households.

For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.