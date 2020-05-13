Will Working From Home Remain the Norm Post-Coronavirus? Experts Say It’s Likely

DES MOINES, Iowa — According to a survey from Robert Half, 77 percent of workers report currently working from home, compared to just 4 percent pre-COVID-19. It’s a huge shift and one that didn’t come by choice, but experts say it’s forcing companies to rethink how their businesses operate and consider having employees working from home in a more permanent fashion even as states, like Iowa, start to open things back up.

“Companies invested in the infrastructure, hardware, software, the policies and the culture around allowing people to work from home,” Andy Challenger with the executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray, and Christmas said. “They’re finding some cost savings, they are finding some people work better from home, and there’s a lot of push to make some of these positions permanent.”

Challenger’s company surveyed over 300 businesses last month and found at that time nearly 30 percent of them said at least some of their positions will shift to permanently working from home.

The technology was already there and the transition to remote work, or flexible scheduling, was already in the work before this COVID-19 crisis, according to Challenger, but this pandemic forced companies to put it into motion. The reaction is a bit of a mixed bag.

“Companies are noticing that some workers have a better attitude for work from home than others. There’s also people that are saying ‘my house is a distracting environment.’ If you have kids running around. ‘I’ve got dogs running around. I need a separate space. I need an office to go during the day to get my work done.’ So you’re seeing both sides. Some people find that it’s really valuable. It’s a great new way to do work for them, and others that are itching to get back to the office,” Challenger said.

Another expert from Gensler told CNBC working from home on a part-time basis seems very likely. This way workspaces aren’t at capacity throughout the week and they can maintain social distancing even after the pandemic subsides.

“I do think the work from home trend will continue, but people are looking at doing it more on a part-time basis,” Janet Pogue McLaurin with Gensler said.

This really is a shift in the other direction because over the last decade companies have often doubled the number of employees per square foot of office space, but companies are realizing having employees work remotely isn’t all bad.

“As companies faced the issue I think there was a lot of worry about culturally, you know, would the organization suffer culturally? Will [employers] still be able to keep people productive, if they’re working from home and not monitoring them closely? But now we all have this lived experience of really being able to be very productive. Managers are seeing that their employees are able to get their work done from home, and they don’t have to pay for office space or figuring out how to get them to the office,” Challenger said.

WHO 13’s Whitney Blakemore reached out to some of Des Moines’ largest employers, including Principal, Nationwide, Athene, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Wells Fargo to see what their return to work plans are. Those that responded said they are not ready to discuss publicly what they plan to do. Wells Fargo did respond in a statement saying:

Throughout the country, including in the Des Moines metro, we have been and will continue to be open as an essential business. The safety and well-being of our employees and customers is top priority, and we are following the guidance of health experts. We will continue the safety measures in our work locations, including social distancing and enhanced cleaning, and our 200,000 employees working from home will continue to do so for now. We are creating a thoughtful, phased plan for returning to the workplace, and we will use guidance from health experts to maintain a safe workplace for all employees, including those who have continued to work from the office and those who will be returning to the office over the course of time. Steve Carlson, Spokesperson for Wells Fargo