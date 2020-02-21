Winterset Man Killed in Head-On Crash with Semi

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead and another injured after a head-on crash in Adair County Thursday.

The crash happened on Highway 92, east of Greenfield, around 6:30 a.m. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 47-year-old Darrell Smith of Winterset was driving eastbound when he crossed the center line and hit a semi driven by 44-year-old Jeremy Houck head-on.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Houck’s semi ended up in the ditch and he was airlifted to a metro hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.