MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A New Sharon woman arrested for murder will make her first court appearance Thursday.

Police were called to a rural Mahaska County home near New Sharon on a report of a possible homicide Wednesday morning. On arrival, they found the body of an adult male in the residence.

Investigators have charged 69-year old Carol Ann Davis, who also lived at the residence, with first-degree murder.

Police are have not released the victim’s name or cause of death.