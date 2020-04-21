Woman Found Dead at Grimes Home Identified

GRIMES, Iowa – Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead at a home in Grimes over the weekend.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, officials discovered Melanie Scheuring at a home in the 1400 block of NE Mockingbird Lane around 7:44 a.m. Sunday, after responding to a report of a deceased person.

Scheuring’s fiancé was also home at the time.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the death and plans to release more information as it becomes available.