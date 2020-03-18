Breaking News
Woman, Juvenile Injured in Southside Des Moines Shooting

(WHO Channel 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gunfire on Des Moines’ southside sent two people to the hospital Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Southwest 12th place around 3:40 p.m. Police say someone opened fired in the neighborhood and shot a male juvenile in the face and a woman in the leg.

Officers tell us both victims were conscious and alert when officers arrived and they are expected to survive.

Police have not announced a suspect in the case but believe the victims and the shooter knew each other and had been arguing.

The shooting remains under investigation.

